USS Investment Management Ltd Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 269.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 21,374,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The company has a market capitalization of $306.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

