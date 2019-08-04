Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaccinex news, insider Maurice Zauderer purchased 183,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $750,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 1,838,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

