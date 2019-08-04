ValuEngine Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,123. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,411,936.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $109,008,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

