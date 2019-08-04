ValuEngine Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. The stock has a market cap of $310.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.30. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,139.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 1,363 shares of company stock valued at $35,256 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 542.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

