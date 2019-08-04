ValuEngine Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on EPR Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.41. 283,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,783. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $147,094.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $147,172.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $203,945.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $811,760. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

