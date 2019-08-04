ValuEngine Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,195. Hologic has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

