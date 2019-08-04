ValuEngine Downgrades IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Sell

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBKC. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Iberia Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,674. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBERIABANK news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $335,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,862 shares of company stock worth $2,669,593. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

