ValuEngine Downgrades John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 215,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,269. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

