ValuEngine Downgrades Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KIM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 3,699,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,408. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after buying an additional 534,503 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 386,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

