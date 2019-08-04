ValuEngine Downgrades Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a c rating to an a+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 1,360,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of -0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.