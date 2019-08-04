ValuEngine Downgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on NRG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

NRG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 2,797,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

