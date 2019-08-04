ValuEngine Downgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE:OMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 957,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $19.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

