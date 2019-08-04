ValuEngine Downgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,517. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,881,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.