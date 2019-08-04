ValuEngine Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 340,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 103,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,393,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.