ValuEngine Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.68.

BLL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,966. Ball has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $561,784.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 472,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ball by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

