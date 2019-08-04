ValuEngine Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. 1,008,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75. Carvana has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $755.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 181,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $12,240,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,984,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $5,923,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,925,489 shares of company stock worth $124,765,354. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Carvana by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carvana by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Carvana by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

