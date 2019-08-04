ValuEngine Lowers Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 185,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.16 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

