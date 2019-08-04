ValuEngine Lowers Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

HPT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 656,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,775. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 634,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 141,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

