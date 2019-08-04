ValuEngine Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

JRVR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 93,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,436. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 586.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 353,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 952,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 260,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

