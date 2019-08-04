ValuEngine Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,692. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 563.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 249.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 360.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 263,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 206,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.