ValuEngine Lowers MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 157,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,197. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $113.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 4,854 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $533,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,473 shares of company stock worth $1,749,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

