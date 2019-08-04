ValuEngine Lowers Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $900,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 406,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

