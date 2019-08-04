ValuEngine Lowers Qudian (NYSE:QD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

QD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qudian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Qudian in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

QD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,667,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,589. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. Qudian has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $193,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $2,856,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 183.3% during the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

