ValuEngine Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Rogers stock traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.91. 226,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.16. Rogers has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

