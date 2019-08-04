ValuEngine Lowers Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STOR stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,820. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,165,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,625,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,257,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,128,000 after purchasing an additional 709,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

