ValuEngine Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.87.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 10,377,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,920,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,985,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,800 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

