ValuEngine Upgrades ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

ASLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

