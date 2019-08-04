ValuEngine Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

CLSD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 225,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,374. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 63.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113,046 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

