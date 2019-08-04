ValuEngine Upgrades Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) to Buy

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HSGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 8,789,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.27. Histogenics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.00.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) by 505.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Histogenics worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

