ValuEngine Upgrades Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Hold

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 435,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.93 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invacare by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

