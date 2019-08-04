ValuEngine Upgrades Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NK. Citigroup lowered Nantkwest from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Nantkwest stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 168,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a negative net margin of 184,234.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nantkwest will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 93,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 139,431 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

