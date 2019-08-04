ValuEngine Upgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steel Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

SPLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $387.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

