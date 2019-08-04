Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,890. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

