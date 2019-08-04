Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Hold rating and $17 target price on VNDA shares as we continue to see limited upside from these levels given a relatively risky pipeline, for which we believe should only be assigned modest value, and a base business that seems more-or-less fully valued. Overall, the quarter looked good with top and bottom line beats driven by Hetlioz and meaningfully lower R&D spend. With that said, 2019 sales guidance for both Hetlioz and Fanapt remain unchanged, though management did update its cash guidance and expects to end 2019 with more cash than previously guided due to the lower spend throughout the year. As we highlighted in our recent deep dive (link here), we see few upside opportunities and more downside risks over the next 12 months and believe the overhang from the FDA lawsuit/tradipitant chronic safety will likely keep shares relatively range bound, in our view.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 626,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 181,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

