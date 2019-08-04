Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,982,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 17,077,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.