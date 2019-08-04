Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,013,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 198,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,077,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

