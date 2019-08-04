Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

VUG stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

