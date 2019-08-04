Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.81% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $196,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 216,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $90.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

