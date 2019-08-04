Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $66,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,430,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,776. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

