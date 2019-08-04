Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $38,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $110.00. 1,430,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,776. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

