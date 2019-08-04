Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $455.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.