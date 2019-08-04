Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 1,667.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vedanta by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

