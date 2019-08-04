Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Verastem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Verastem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Verastem by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

