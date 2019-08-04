Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.