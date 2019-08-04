Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Vical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 283,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. Vical has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1,002.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vical stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vical worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

