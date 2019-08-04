Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 189,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 139,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $71.75. 21,374,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

