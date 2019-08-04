Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.41 ($113.26).

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.28 ($106.14) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €91.53. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a one year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

