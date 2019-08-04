Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,205,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.86 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

