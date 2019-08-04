Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 422,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 586,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 139,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

