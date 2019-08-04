VIVO (VIVO) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a market cap of $14,881.00 and $9.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIVO alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,354.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02003536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.41 or 0.02984277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00840768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00793612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00591011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00157039 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,188,393 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,393 coins. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIVO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.